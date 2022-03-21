Ravens re-signing Patrick Ricard

Getty Images

The fullback may be endangered, but it has not been eliminated.

The Ravens announced on Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with Patrick Ricard on a three-year contract.

Richard went undrafted in 2017, signed with the Ravens, and has been with the club ever since. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years.

In 2021, Ricard appeared in 13 games with 11 starts. He caught eight passes for 63 yards with one touchdown, also taking a pair of carries for 4 yards. But he was on the field for 45 percent of Baltimore’s offensive snaps, illustrating the team’s commitment to using a fullback.

Ricard has appeared in 70 career games with 30 starts. he has 29 receptions for 167 yards with five TDs.