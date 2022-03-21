Trent Brown agrees to terms with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have parted ways with a pair of guards over the last week, but they won’t have to replace right tackle Trent Brown.

Brown has agreed to terms on a new contract in New England. His agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that it is a two-year deal.

Brown began his second stint with the Patriots when the Raiders traded him back to the team he’d played for in 2018. He was limited to nine games during the 2021 campaign, but will be back to try for a fuller contribution this time around.

Brown was on the Seahawks’ radar, but it appears Seattle will be looking elsewhere for offensive line help.