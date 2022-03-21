Saints, Jameis Winston agree to two-year contract

Getty Images

Jameis Winston will remain in New Orleans.

Winston and the Saints have agreed to a two-year contract, according to NFL Network. The deal is reportedly worth $28 million, with $21 million of it guaranteed.

The Saints attempted to upgrade at quarterback this offseason, including by trying to trade for Deshaun Watson, but in the end they’ve decided to go back to Winston, who led them to a 5-2 start last season before suffering a torn ACL.

If Winston is healthy and ready to go, all expectations are that he’ll be the Week One starter in New Orleans. If it takes Winston longer than 10 months to be ready to go, backup quarterbacks Ian Book and Blake Bortles would likely compete to start until Winston is healthy.