Teddy Bridgewater declines to share conversations about his role with the Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have added quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, ostensibly to be the backup to starter Tua Tagovailoa. Ostensibly may not be reality.

Officially introduced on Monday, Bridgewater was asked at a press conference to share the discussions he has had with the team regarding his role. Bridgewater passed.

“Honestly, man, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in-house,” Bridgewater said. “It’s a unique opportunity for me, for this organization and I’m happy that I could be a part of it this season. I’m going to be the best version of Teddy that I can be, helping the way that I know how to help, being genuine and still giving my all to this game.”

The reporters tried a different approach. Bridgewater was asked if he’s arriving as the backup or whether he believes he has a shot to become the starter.

“That’s something that the coaches and I, we talked about,” Bridgewater said. “I’m confident in that conversation and it’s really something that I would rather not discuss.”

In this case, his contract says plenty. Bridgewater has a one-year, $6.5 million deal with up to $3.5 million in incentives. Those incentives presumably are based on playing, not standing.

For the Dolphins, it’s a great situation. They didn’t undermine Tagovailoa with a clear upgrade. If, however, Tua struggled or gets injured, they’ll have someone who can step in and presumably run the Shanahan offense that new coach Mike McDaniel will be implementing.

That’s perhaps the only way to neutralize TuAnon. Let nature take its course. Potentially, they’ll at some point trade in their membership card for a spot in TedAnon.