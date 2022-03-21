Texans will look at “every option” on veteran quarterbacks

Getty Images

Scroll through the online roster of players currently on the roster of the Houston Texans. You’ll see one quarterback: Davis Mills.

(They also have Jeff Driskel, a tight end who is moving back to quarterback. Kyle Allen recently was signed, but he has yet to make his way to the online roster.)

With Deshaun Watson finally gone, the Texans need more quarterbacks. In a weekend press conference, G.M. Nick Caserio was asked about the possibility of bringing in any veteran quarterbacks.

“We’ll look at all of our options and what those entail,” Caserio said. “I would say there’s no timeline or set deadline. I think right now, we’re at about 68 or 69 players on the roster, so at some point we’re probably going to have further additions to the team whether it’s in the next few weeks. Obviously, we’re going to have new players on the team here at the end of April, and then between now and at the end of the season, there’s a lot of things that could potentially happen. We’re certainly cognizant of what’s going on in the league. We’ve done a lot of work and we’ll look at every option, and ultimately we’ll do what we feel is best for our situation.”

Caserio was specifically asked whether the Texans would consider Colin Kaepernick, who recently was in Houston for a throwing session.

“That’s not something that I was aware of or aware of where he was,” Caserio said. “Again, we’ll do whatever we think is best for our organization. We’ll look at whatever the options are, wherever they come from.”

Several veteran free agents are available, including Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston. And, yes, Kaepernick. But as we’ve explained that ship has sailed, for the Texans and for everyone else.