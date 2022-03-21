Titans sign Austin Hooper

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper is joining the Titans for the 2022 season.

Hooper signed a one-year deal with the team on Monday. He told reporters at a press conference that visited the team before being drafted by the Falcons in 2016 and had thought about playing to the team at the time.

“It’s funny,” Hooper said, via the team’s website. “The Titans were one of the teams that was interested in me coming out [for the draft], and now, here we are. I’m excited, and I’m ready to get started.”

Hooper was released by the Browns last week after two seasons in Cleveland. He had 84 catches for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in Cleveland and 214 catches for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns during his time in Atlanta.