Urban Meyer reportedly didn’t know who Aaron Donald was

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

When it comes to pointing out the many flaws of Urban Meyer as a head coach, the football-following world us treading dangerously close to dead-horse-beating territory. However, a new article from TheAthletic.com explores the depths of Meyer’s lack of depth contains a contention that is jarring.

Per the reporting from Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando, Meyer didn’t know who Aaron Donald was.

Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one of the team’s staff members. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Donald is a problem for anyone. And it’s a major problem for anyone employed in any capacity by any NFL team to not know who Donald is.

Donald was a problem when the Jaguars visited the Rams, with a sack and two quarterback hits in a a get-right win for the Rams, who trounced the Jaguar 37-7 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Per the report, Meyer also didn’t know about 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel or Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

There’s plenty more in the article. For those who followed the Jaguars closely in 2021, none of it is a surprise and most of it isn’t new. But it’s a fitting reminder that Meyer had no business working in the NFL, and that owner Shad Khan had no business chasing Meyer to jump to a level of the sport about which Meyer knew not nearly enough.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Urban Meyer reportedly didn’t know who Aaron Donald was

  2. I get the feeling that if a guy didn’t play for Urban at Ohio, he had no idea who they were.

  7. Another owner who should stay out of the football team decisions. I admire Khan’s story and how he was able to change his life but what was Meyer asked in that interview? What an indictment of Meyer and the ownership for allowing Meyer to be placed in such a position of power within the organization.

  8. I think that everyone thought Urban would have some issues in the NFL, I don’t think anyone knew it could be as bad as it was. Amazing.

  10. O.K., i’m not buying this. Urban Meyer knew fully who these guys were. It sounds like he was playing a reverse psychology game on his players, assuming they could contain them. Who knows? That train left the station last year.

  11. What was his interview like for the Head Coaching job? Did they talk about football at all?

  12. what you are seeing is how these “great” college coaches operate. they are the best at recruiting, but leave the daily football operations up to assistants, then take all the credit for wins

  14. guy was in way over his head. Not sure he knew what day it was. Doesn’t say much for the Jaguars to hire this guy. Did they do any due diligence on him?

  15. I highly doubt this story. The better explanation is that Meyer got on the wrong side of this anonymous source and they are getting their revenge. You cannot even have a peripheral knowledge of football and not know Aaron Donald.

  16. And I call BS on this “report.”

    Among others that Meyer “didn’t know” was Jamal Adams, a 5* high school star that Meyer tried recruiting for Ohio State in 2013. Adams named Ohio State as 1 of 6 schools as leading before settling on LSU.

  18. I don’t buy that. It seems very unlikely to be true. Knowing meyers history of being a workaholic, he knew who those players were imo

  19. How much football can is one person suppose to have in a life? He coached at the college level for decades, I wouldn’t be surprised if he didnt pay ANY attention to the pro side of the game, Being busy with his own career, and maybe wanting to spend some what little free time he had NOT taking in a football game.

    There are enough reasons to be sour on Meyer, this isn’t going to be one of them, even if it happens to be true.

  20. This really seems hard to believe he follows football pretty closely for his lifes work right? He didnt know #99 seems like a false story

  22. What could reasonably be expected? I mean he was having to play Alabama every week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.