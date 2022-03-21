Urban Meyer reportedly didn’t know who Aaron Donald was

Getty Images

When it comes to pointing out the many flaws of Urban Meyer as a head coach, the football-following world us treading dangerously close to dead-horse-beating territory. However, a new article from TheAthletic.com explores the depths of Meyer’s lack of depth contains a contention that is jarring.

Per the reporting from Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando, Meyer didn’t know who Aaron Donald was.

“Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one of the team’s staff members. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Donald is a problem for anyone. And it’s a major problem for anyone employed in any capacity by any NFL team to not know who Donald is.

Donald was a problem when the Jaguars visited the Rams, with a sack and two quarterback hits in a a get-right win for the Rams, who trounced the Jaguar 37-7 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Per the report, Meyer also didn’t know about 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel or Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

There’s plenty more in the article. For those who followed the Jaguars closely in 2021, none of it is a surprise and most of it isn’t new. But it’s a fitting reminder that Meyer had no business working in the NFL, and that owner Shad Khan had no business chasing Meyer to jump to a level of the sport about which Meyer knew not nearly enough.