Za’Darius Smith visiting Vikings

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith had a deal with the Ravens until he didn’t. Smith verbally agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with Baltimore before backing out.

Smith remains a free agent.

He is visiting the Vikings on Monday, the team announced.

The Vikings reportedly were shopping edge rusher Danielle Hunter last week, but they paid his $18 million roster bonus Sunday.

If Smith and Hunter were together, and both were healthy, they would give the Vikings one of the best pass rushing duos in the league. Hunter has only played seven games the past two seasons, and Smith played only 18 snaps for the Packers during the regular season in 2021.

A lingering back injury sent him to injured reserve and under the knife, but Smith did return for the postseason loss to the 49ers.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and totaled 26 sacks.

The Ravens selected Smith in the fourth-round of the 2015 draft, and he recorded 18.5 sacks while mostly playing a rotational role in his first four seasons.