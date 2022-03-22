49ers sign Ray-Ray McCloud to two-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers signed receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

In Pittsburgh last season, McCloud appeared in 16 games with five starts. He finished with career highs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (277) and had 35 kickoff returns for a career-high 776 yards along with 12 punt returns for 367 yards.

His 776 kickoff return yards were the third-most in the NFL in 2021 behind only DeAndre Carter (904) and Braxton Berrios (852). McCloud added two receptions for 20 yards in one postseason game for the Steelers.

McCloud entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Bills in 2018. In his time with the Bills (2018), Panthers (2019) and Steelers (2020-21), he has appeared in 48 games with eight starts.

McCloud has 64 receptions for 390 yards and eight carries for 84 yards on offense. He also has recorded 72 kickoff returns for 1,614 yards (22.4 average) and 81 punt returns for 767 yards (9.5 average).

McCloud has also appeared in two postseason contests and added two receptions for 20 yards along with nine kickoff returns for 212 yards and four punt returns for 29 yards.