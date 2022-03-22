Arden Key visiting with Jaguars

Getty Images

After meeting with the Lions on Monday, free-agent edge rusher Arden Key is visiting with another team.

According to multiple reports, Key is heading to Jacksonville to meet with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Key is still considering signing with the Lions. But as a free agent, Key wanted to take his pre-planned visits.

Key had the best season of his career with San Francisco in 2021, recording 6.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games. He was on the field for 35 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps.

The Raiders selected Key in the third round of the 2018 draft and he did not pan out with the franchise. In 37 games with 10 starts, he had only 3.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits.

Las Vegas waived Key in mid-April of last year.