Arizona adds Nick Vigil

The Cardinals are adding some depth at inside linebacker.

Arizona announced that the club has signed Nick Vigil to a one-year contract.

Vigil spent last season with the Vikings, playing 60 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 40 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. He recorded 85 total tackles with four tackles for loss, three QB hits, a sack, and an interception.

Vigil was a Bengals third-round pick in 2016 and played his first four years with the franchise. He then played for the Chargers in 2020.

He’s appeared in 85 games with 51 starts and has three interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 5.0 sacks.