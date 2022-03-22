Bengals re-sign Fred Johnson

Getty Images

The Bengals tendered tackle Fred Johnson as a restricted free agent earlier this month and he won’t be signing an offer sheet with another team.

The team announced on Tuesday that Johnson has signed on for another season in Cincinnati. Johnson received the original round tender, so he will make $2.433 million this season.

Johnson signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and joined the Bengals as a waiver claim during his rookie season. He’s appeared in 23 regular season games since his arrival and he’s made six starts, but was inactive for the team’s playoff run.

Johnson was the only Bengals restricted free agent to receive a tender offer this offseason.