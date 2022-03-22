Brandon Shell visiting with Broncos

Getty images

One of Russell Wilson‘s former Seahawks teammates may be joining him in Denver.

According to multiple reports, offensive tackle Brandon Shell is taking a free-agent visit with the Broncos.

Shell, who turned 30 in February, spent the last two seasons with Seattle. He started 10 games for the club in 2021 and 11 contests in 2020.

A 2016 fifth-round pick, Shell spent his first four seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 49 games for New York with 40 starts.

The Broncos are in need of a starting right tackle. If the visit goes well, Shell could be their guy.