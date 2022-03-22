Chase Edmonds: I put my faith in Mike McDaniel as an offensive guru

Getty Images

Seven of the free agents that have joined the Dolphins from other teams this offseason play on the offensive side of the ball and that comes as little surprise given who the team hired as its new head coach.

Mike McDaniel comes to Miami after serving as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and he took over a team that finished 22nd in points scored during the 2021 season. Upgrading on that front was a must for Miami and running back Chase Edmonds likely spoke for many of the new arrivals on Monday when he explained McDaniel’s role in drawing him to the team.

“I really believe that he’s a guru,” Edmonds said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I was told he was a guru from players that I trust and that he was a really good player-coach as well. So, I’m kind of putting my faith in him. I feel like he’s a creative guy. He’s going to find a way to utilize all his players that we have on the offensive side of the ball, find a way to utilize what we’re all good at, what we’re best at and keeping it at that.”

The Dolphins may not be done adding to the offense. Tackle Terron Armstead visited the team and signing him would be another sign of how much the team is overhauling its offense for Year One with McDaniel.