Chiefs signing Elijah Lee

The Chiefs are adding some depth at linebacker.

Elijah Lee announced on Twitter that he’ll be joining Kansas City for 2022. Per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Lee has agreed to a one-year contract.

Lee was a special teams ace for Cleveland in 2021, playing 79 percent of the team’s snaps on the unit — by far the most on the Browns’ roster. He was also on the field for 73 defensive snaps. Lee totaled 15 tacklers last season.

Lee entered the league as a Vikings seventh-round pick in 2017, but didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster. The 49ers signed him off of Minnesota’s practice squad in September 2017 and he appeared in 38 games with six starts for San Francisco through the 2019 season.

Lee signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2020 but was waived in October. Cleveland claimed him off waivers and re-signed him following the season.

The linebacker has appeared in 66 career games with six starts.