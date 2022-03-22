Chiefs signing former first-round pick Corey Coleman

Getty Images

Corey Coleman is getting another chance in the NFL.

Coleman, a wide receiver who went to the Browns in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, is signing with the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Coleman was a major disappointment in two seasons with the Browns. Prior to his third season he was traded to the Bills for a seventh-round pick, and then he ended up not even making the Bills’ roster. Since then he’s had brief stints with the Patriots and Giants.

In Kansas City Coleman joins a crowded receiver room and will try to compete for a roster spot in a group where Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are slated to be the starters.