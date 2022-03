Getty Images

The Chiefs have added a young defender.

Cornerback Luq Barcoo has signed with Kansas City, according to his agency Synergy Sports International.

Barcoo entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of San Diego State. He appeared in three games with the Jaguars as a rookie, playing 152 defensive snaps. He recorded 10 tackles and one pass breakup.

Barcoo spent time with the Cardinals and 49ers in 2021 but did not play in a regular-season game.