Cowboys re-signing Bryan Anger

The Cowboys are bringing back one of their key special teams players for 2022 and beyond.
According to multiple reports, punter Bryan Anger has agreed to return to Dallas on a three-year deal worth $9 million.
Anger was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his first year with the Cowboys. He averaged a career-high 48.4 yards per punt, also earning second-team All-Pro status.
Anger has been in the league since 2012 when he was a Jaguars third-round pick. He played for Jacksonville for four seasons, Tampa Bay for three years, and Houston for two seasons before heading to Dallas last year.