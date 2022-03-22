Darius Leonard wants Julio Jones to join Matt Ryan on the Colts

Getty Images

Matt Ryan is a member of the Colts and one of his new teammates would like to see another former Falcon spread his wings in Indianapolis this season.

Linebacker Darius Leonard took to Twitter after the Colts completed their trade for the quarterback on Monday to pitch wide receiver Julio Jones on joining the team as well. Leonard pointed out that Ryan and Jones hooked up for a lot of touchdowns during their time in Atlanta before writing that “y’all could finish what y’all started in Atlanta in the dome here in Indy.”

Jones and Ryan had a lot of success in Atlanta, but Jones’ last two years have not been fruitful ones. He missed seven games with the Falcons in 2020 and then missed seven more with the Titans last season. His production when healthy enough to play also flagged with the Colts’ AFC South rivals and that led to the Titans’ decision to release him earlier this year.

That said, the Colts do need to bolster their receiving corps and Ryan’s arrival would seem to make Jones a viable option for a role in Indianapolis this season.