Davante Adams: It was a dream to be a Raider

Getty Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams met the media on Tuesday for the first time since being traded to the Raiders and said that getting a chance to join the team allowed him to fulfill a couple of his goals.

One was to play for the team he rooted for while growing up in Northern California and the other was to play in the NFL with Derek Carr. Carr was Adams’ quarterback at Fresno State and the two men had spoken many times about how great it would be to have a chance to do so again at the professional level.

Adams said it was “something we definitely looked forward to potentially down the road” and that those conversations got more frequent after the prospect of Adams being traded became more likely in the last couple of weeks.

“As things progressed, obviously we communicated multiple times a week,” Adams said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Once we got to a point where it was something that could be realistic and not just a thought, we started to put a little plan together. I was still back in Green Bay at that point. I was still weighing my options. I grew up in East Palo Alto. I’ve been a Raiders fan all my life. It was a dream to be a Raider. I said I wanted to be an NFL star, and I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. I guess you could say it was meant to be.”

Adams noted that playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay was “a dream itself” as well and the massive contract he signed with the Raiders will allow him to realize plenty of other aspirations, so there are a lot of reasons for Adams to be happy about how things have played out for him in football.