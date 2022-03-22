Demarcus Robinson agrees to sign with Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 22, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Davante Adams won’t be the only new wide receiver with the Raiders in 2022.

Agent Michael Katz announced that his client Demarcus Robinson will be signing with the team. Robinson visited with the team on Tuesday before coming to an agreement.

Robinson has spent his entire six-year career with the Chiefs, so he’s a familiar face to the Raiders thanks to the two annual games between the longtime AFC West foes. He has never missed a game against any team over that run and has 145 career catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Raiders have also come to agreements with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, linebacker Kyler Fackrell, tight end Jacob Hollister, and linebacker Micah Kizer in recent days as General Manager Dave Ziegler continues to put his stamp on the roster in his first days in his new job.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Demarcus Robinson agrees to sign with Raiders

  1. He has a habit of catching the ball and running backwards. Drove the coaches crazy. Wish him well

  2. Just another weapon added for Carr. What a explosive offense they are going to have!

  3. jredshoes says:
    March 22, 2022 at 6:42 pm
    He has a habit of catching the ball and running backwards. Drove the coaches crazy. Wish him well
    —————————————————————————————————————
    What? Now tell us all how all that running backwards and Robinson still averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season. Tyreek Hill was only averaging 11.2 yards per catch without running backwards.

  4. Raiders fans, this is addition by subtraction for the Chiefs. As mentioned previously, this guy overestimates his speed so every pass he catches he backtracks and thinks he’s scoring. Between that, the drops, the fumbles, and carrying the ball, on the off chance he catches it, in one hand, he’s a liability. Go check the 2020 Chiefs @ Saints game, specifically his end of the first half punt return for a taste of what you are in for.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.