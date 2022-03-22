Demarcus Robinson agrees to sign with Raiders

Getty Images

Davante Adams won’t be the only new wide receiver with the Raiders in 2022.

Agent Michael Katz announced that his client Demarcus Robinson will be signing with the team. Robinson visited with the team on Tuesday before coming to an agreement.

Robinson has spent his entire six-year career with the Chiefs, so he’s a familiar face to the Raiders thanks to the two annual games between the longtime AFC West foes. He has never missed a game against any team over that run and has 145 career catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Raiders have also come to agreements with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, linebacker Kyler Fackrell, tight end Jacob Hollister, and linebacker Micah Kizer in recent days as General Manager Dave Ziegler continues to put his stamp on the roster in his first days in his new job.