Demarcus Robinson visiting Raiders

There’s a receiver who may be switching clubs in the AFC West.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Demarcus Robinson is taking a free-agent visit with the Raiders.

Robinson has spent his entire career with the Chiefs as a rotational receiver. He hasn’t missed a game since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016, though he played exclusively special teams as a rookie.

Robinson caught 25 passes for 264 yards with three touchdowns in 2021. He was on the field for 58 percent of Kansas City’s offensive snaps, starting 10 games.

Overall, Robinson has 145 receptions for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns in six seasons.