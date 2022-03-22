Falcons move T.J. Yates to wide receivers coach

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates joined Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s staff as a passing game specialist in 2021 and he will have a new title in 2022.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that Yates will be their wide receivers coach. Dave Brock, who was on Dan Quinn’s final staff in Atlanta, was the receivers coach last season.

Yates played one season for the Falcons and spent most of his seven-year playing career with the Texans. He also broke into the coaching ranks in Houston.

The Falcons also announced that Mario Jeberaeel will move from coaching intern to assistant offensive line coach. In addition to those title changes, the Falcons announced the hirings of senior offensive assistant Steve Jackson, football analyst Shawn Flaherty, diversity coaching intern Steven King, and offensive assistant Nick Edwards.