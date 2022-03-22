Inside the Jameis Winston deal, which has a $16 million upside

Getty Images

Jameis Winston is still waiting for a major second contract. He’ll keep waiting for another year or two. Until then, he’ll make a decent salary from the Saints — and he’ll potentially earn even more.

PFT has obtained a breakdown of the Winston contract. Here are the details.

1. Signing bonus: $14 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $12.8 million, $5.8 million of which is guaranteed for injury and signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

So while it’s a two-year, $28 million deal, the Saints can get out of it after one year, for only $15.2 million — unless Winston is unable to pay a physical by next March.

The contract has three voidable years for cap purposes, allowing the $14 million signing bonus to be spread over five years.

The deal also includes a whopping $16 million in incentives, with the same $8 million package in 2022 and 2023.

For each playoff win in which Winston plays at least 50 percent of the snaps, he gets $500,000, up to $2 million per year. For taking at least 70 percent of the snaps and having the team make the playoffs, he gets $500,000 per year. If he has a passer rating of 93.0 or more and the team makes the playoffs, he gets another $1 million per year. If he completes at least 65 percent of his passes and the team makes the playoffs, he gets another $500,000 per year. If he takes at least 70 percent of the snaps and the team finishes in the top 10 in total offense, he receives another $500,000 per year.

He also gets $500,000 in either or both years for making it to the Pro Bowl, $1.5 million for being the NFL’s offensive player of the year in either or both years, and $1.5 million for winning the Super Bowl MVP award in either or both years.

So, yeah, it won’t be easy to get the full $8 million in 2022 or 2023. And if he does enough to earn the full $8 million in either year, he’ll definitely get the major second contract that has eluded him, so far.