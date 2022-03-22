Inside the Leonard Fournette deal

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette, the failed fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft who has found a second life in Tampa, will be staying with the Bucs. He signed a three-year deal on Tuesday.

We’ve obtained a breakdown of the contract. Here are the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $4.5 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 per-game roster bonus: Up to $500,000 fully guaranteed, but he loses $29,411 for each game in which he doesn’t suit up.

4. 2023 base salary: $6.5 million, $2 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing and another $2 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2023.

5. 2024 base salary: $6.5 million.

6. 2023-24 per-game roster bonuses: $500,000 per year.

The deal includes up to $1.5 million in incentives in 2023 and 2024. He gets $250,000 for finishing the regular season in the top 15 in rushing yards, another $500,000 for finishing in the top 10 in rushing yards, another $250,000 for participating in 55 percent of the regular-season snaps and the team winning the NFC title, and another $250,000 for participating in 55 percent of the regular-season snaps and the team winning the Super Bowl. It’s a maximum of 1.5 million per year.

The full guarantee is $9 million at signing, but he needs to be on the active roster in each and every week of the 2022 season to push it from $8.5 million to $9 million.

So it’s a three-year, $21 million deal that can be worth up to $24 million. It could be as short as a one-year, $9 million deal, if the Bucs decide to move on after this year.