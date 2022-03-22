It’s been a crazy two weeks . . . so what’s next?

Getty Images

Two weeks ago today, the offseason got rolling with Aaron Rodgers making it known he’d be staying put. And when that first domino fell — which wasn’t a falling domino at all — all sorts of other crazy things started to happen.

Within two hours, the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, at a time when many Seahawks fans (ignoring the clear indications that something with Russ was cooking) had insisted that a trade wouldn’t happen.

From there, it went. The Bears agreed to send linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers. The Colts dumped quarterback Carson Wentz onto the Commanders. A grand jury decided not to indict quarterback Deshaun Watson. Kirk Cousins decided to sign a one-year extension with the Vikings, ending building trade chatter abruptly. Tom Brady decided to unretire (as expected) and to rejoin the Buccaneers (as not expected).

And all of that happened before the commencement of the free-agency negotiating period.

Since then, it’s been J.C. Jackson to the Chargers and the Jaguars signing pretty much everyone with a pulse and Von Miller to the Bills and Julio Jones released by the Titans and Randy Gregory‘s ditching Dallas for Denver and Davante Adams being traded by the Packers to the Raiders and a land rush for Watson that was whittled from four teams to two teams and then the first team out swept in and grabbed him and along the way Baker Mayfield trying to talk his way out of Cleveland and ultimately Matt Ryan getting a ticket out of Atlanta even though they don’t have a replacement for him.

So what’s next? It feels like something else will be happening. Beyond the things we know about, like Mayfield’s next destination and the fate of Jimmy G. It just feels like there’s more to come, given everything that has happened in a short but eventful 14 days in the NFL.