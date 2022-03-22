It’s been a crazy two weeks . . . so what’s next?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Two weeks ago today, the offseason got rolling with Aaron Rodgers making it known he’d be staying put. And when that first domino fell — which wasn’t a falling domino at all — all sorts of other crazy things started to happen.

Within two hours, the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, at a time when many Seahawks fans (ignoring the clear indications that something with Russ was cooking) had insisted that a trade wouldn’t happen.

From there, it went. The Bears agreed to send linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers. The Colts dumped quarterback Carson Wentz onto the Commanders. A grand jury decided not to indict quarterback Deshaun Watson. Kirk Cousins decided to sign a one-year extension with the Vikings, ending building trade chatter abruptly. Tom Brady decided to unretire (as expected) and to rejoin the Buccaneers (as not expected).

And all of that happened before the commencement of the free-agency negotiating period.

Since then, it’s been J.C. Jackson to the Chargers and the Jaguars signing pretty much everyone with a pulse and Von Miller to the Bills and Julio Jones released by the Titans and Randy Gregory‘s ditching Dallas for Denver and Davante Adams being traded by the Packers to the Raiders and a land rush for Watson that was whittled from four teams to two teams and then the first team out swept in and grabbed him and along the way Baker Mayfield trying to talk his way out of Cleveland and ultimately Matt Ryan getting a ticket out of Atlanta even though they don’t have a replacement for him.

So what’s next? It feels like something else will be happening. Beyond the things we know about, like Mayfield’s next destination and the fate of Jimmy G. It just feels like there’s more to come, given everything that has happened in a short but eventful 14 days in the NFL.

17 responses to “It’s been a crazy two weeks . . . so what’s next?

  2. Jimmy G stuck in San Fran or to the Panthers. That’s about all that’s left for him, or he stays until someone gets injured.

  4. All eyes on Mayfield and Garoppolo and not exactly hard to imagine neither is going anywhere unless deals are restructured or one of them is cut.

  5. I actually missed the Julio Jones release because of literally everything flying at a moments notice. Now I have to wonder why KC didn’t go after him as opposed to JuJu?

  6. Hopefully it’s Armstead signing with the Miami Dolphins. A team that has been plagued with a poor offensive line can not go into the draft needing to rebuild 90% of the line in which the GM has struggled to do the past few offseasons.

  7. Who wants Jimmy G when the G stands for Glass? If Baker is lucky he will get a year as a back-up to spend working on his glaring issues – both physical (foundation, footwork) and mental (understanding the offense and processing faster what’s unfolding in front of him). But his pricetag and attitude make that unlikely unless the Browns are willing to pay some of that just to get rid of him. The Falcons might just have a fire sale in order to ensure their tank year.

  8. Garoppolo stays because his replacement might just be a bust. At the least an overreach. And the Chiefs did not sign Jones because he has been toast for several years now. And Schuster was a competent #2 as he will be in KC. Was never a #1 as became evident when Brown left and he tried to fill the role.

  andyreidsmustache says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:28 am
    I actually missed the Julio Jones release because of literally everything flying at a moments notice. Now I have to wonder why KC didn’t go after him as opposed to JuJu?
    ——–
    Because Julio is old, has lost more than one step and was a non factor for his short stint with the Titans.I think too many people get caught up thinking just because somebody has a name and were once a superstar they are as good as they were 10 years ago.

  10. If it’s true that 49ers had a 2nd on the table for Jimmy G and tried to hold out for more, they blew it. Coulda had the top free-agent CB instead of the guy they signed from KC.

  andyreidsmustache says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:28 am
    I actually missed the Julio Jones release because of literally everything flying at a moments notice. Now I have to wonder why KC didn’t go after him as opposed to JuJu?

    —————————————————————————————-

    I think I have an answer for you my friend.

    Julio Jones = Often injured veteran / best days behind him.

    Ju Ju = Healthy, young, proven, skys the limit with Mahomes.

  13. Feeling betrayed by the Colts, Baker Mayfield announces he’s leaving the NFL to sign with Oklahoma to go for two more Heisman Trophy’s. “You’re either on this trophy train or not” he announced.

  darthhelmut says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:42 am
    andyreidsmustache says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:28 am
    I actually missed the Julio Jones release because of literally everything flying at a moments notice. Now I have to wonder why KC didn’t go after him as opposed to JuJu?
    ——–
    Because Julio is old, has lost more than one step and was a non factor for his short stint with the Titans.I think too many people get caught up thinking just because somebody has a name and were once a superstar they are as good as they were 10 years ago.

    ___________________________________________

    Watch the Patriots sign him. Belichick is always shopping in the bargain bins.

  16. 305phinphan says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Hopefully it’s Armstead signing with the Miami Dolphins. A team that has been plagued with a poor offensive line can not go into the draft needing to rebuild 90% of the line in which the GM has struggled to do the past few offseasons.
    ==========
    Armstead has never played a complete season in the NFL & he’s 31 years old. Plus he’s a left tackle, which is normally good, but Tua is a lefty so he wouldn’t be protecting his blindside. The reason LTs get paid is that they protect the QBs blindside.

  17. All this proves nothing.
    As Madden used to say. The Rams are the champs until they’re de-throned.

