Joe Noteboom: Watching Andrew Whitworth gave me a blueprint for being a left tackle

Getty Images

When the Rams drafted left tackle Joe Noteboom in 2018, they figured he would take over for Andrew Whitworth sooner than later.

As it turns out, Noteboom is moving into the role later than sooner, as Whitworth continued his career through the 2021 season. But after signing a three-year deal worth a reported $40 million, Noteboom will be a full-time starter in 2022.

On Monday, Noteboom told reporters that being Whitworth’s backup for four seasons benefitted him.

“Being behind him, there’s not a better situation in the league,” Noteboom said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “Sixteen-year vet, Walter Payton man of the year. I mean, to step into his role — I had a blueprint for it for four years and I was watching his every move on and off the field.

“So that’s what gives me confidence.”

Noteboom has appeared in 47 games with 17 starts, including 11 of them at left tackle over the last two seasons when Whitworth has missed games due to injury. He also started Los Angeles’ divisional-round matchup against Tampa Bay in the 2021 postseason.