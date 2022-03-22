K’Waun Williams agrees to terms with Broncos

Getty Images

Cornerback K'Waun Williams faced Russell Wilson frequently when they were both in the NFC West, but they’ll now be teammates in the AFC West.

According to multiple reports, Williams has agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract to join Wilson with the Broncos.

Williams spent the last five seasons with the 49ers and picked off Wilson during a Week 13 loss to the Seahawks last season. That was his only interception of the season and he also recorded 52 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble while appearing every regular season game for the 49ers. He also appeared in all three of their playoff games, which included a win over Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett when he was running the Packers offense and a loss to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was the Rams’ defensive backs coach.

Williams began his career with the Browns in 2014 and has 301 tackles, four interceptions, seven sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career.