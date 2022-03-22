Leonard Fournette agrees to re-sign with Bucs

Getty Images

“Playoff Lenny” will continue with the Buccaneers.

A day after Leonard Fournette took a free-agent visit with the Patriots, the running back has decided to re-sign with the Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

While the details will eventually emerge, the deal is initially reportedly for three years and $21 million and could escalate to $24 million.

Fournette has been with the Bucs since signing with the club early on in the 2020 regular season. He had 600 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in the regular season before a strong run in the postseason helped power the Bucs to the Super Bowl LV title.

Fournette was Tampa Bay’s starting running back in 2021 on a one-year deal, recording 1,266 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 14 games.

The Jaguars selected Fournette at No. 4 overall in the 2017 draft but released him in late August of 2020 when they could not find a trade partner.