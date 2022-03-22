Les Snead: Rams “definitely” want Odell Beckham Jr. back

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the free-agent market.

But his latest team would like to keep him around.

In a video conference with local media on Tuesday, Rams General Manager Les Snead reiterated that the reigning Super Bowl champions want to re-sign Beckham.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

Beckham, 29, tore his ACL in his left knee for the second consecutive year during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ victory over Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI. That means Beckham is unlikely to be available until at least late in the 2022 regular season.

The 2014 first-round pick joined the Rams in November after the Browns released him. Beckham appeared in eight games with seven starts for Los Angeles, catching 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season. He then added 21 receptions for 288 yards with a pair of TDs in four postseason contests.

Aside from star receiver Cooper Kupp, L.A. added Allen Robinson with a three-year, $46.5 million deal in free agency this month. The Rams also have 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson in tow.

The team has agreed to trade Robert Woods — who is also recovering from an ACL tear — to the Titans.