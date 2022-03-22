Les Snead: Rams trying to craft “win-win” deal to reward Aaron Donald

Getty images

While reports indicated in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI that Aaron Donald could retire if the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, there’s been no formal announcement from the defensive tackle one way or another.

But Los Angeles appears to be preparing for Donald’s return in 2022.

In a video conference on Tuesday, General Manager Les Snead said the Rams have been in contact with Donald’s agents about a potential contract extension.

“We definitely have chatted with Aaron, his representation, and we’re trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level,” Snead said, via Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group. “So, we’re in progress there.”

Snead added that Donald has indicated to the team that he would like to return.

“I know Aaron’s articulated to us that he would like to be back, and he would definitely like to continue to try to do special things not only as an individual player but as a team,” Snead said.

Donald signed a six-year, $135 million contract extension with $87 million guaranteed just before the start of the 2018 season. But Donald has clearly outperformed that deal, particularly after a strong 2021 postseason that saw Donald win his first Super Bowl.