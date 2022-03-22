Matt Ryan: I’d like to play as long as I can; I don’t feel like an old man

Getty Images

Matt Ryan turns 37 in May. He has two years left on his contract.

The quarterback, though, isn’t looking at the end. He sees the trade to Indianapolis as a new beginning without a timetable.

“I’ve said from the start, I’d like to play as long as I can,” Ryan said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I still feel I can play at as high a level as I ever have. As long as that is (the case) — nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly how long it’s going to be — as long as I feel good and feel like I can play well, I’m going to try and play.”

Ryan is coming from the NFC South, where Drew Brees was 41 in his final season in 2020 and Tom Brady still is playing at 44 going on 45.

“It’s funny. I played in a division where it was Tom Brady, Drew Brees and then me at one point, and I was like 35,” Ryan said. “I was like, ‘I feel young. Tom’s 43 and Drew’s 41 but I feel good.’ I really do. My body feels really great. I feel like I’ve gotten myself into a spot where I know how to train. But I feel great. I don’t feel like an old man.”