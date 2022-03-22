Matt Ryan wants to honor the legacy of Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning as a Colt

Getty Images

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was introduced in Indianapolis today and said that he hopes he can be a worthy successor to a great legacy of Colts quarterbacks.

Ryan noted that he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at Boston College in 2007, and that Peyton Manning was the player he most modeled himself after when he was a young player.

“It’s a really special day,” Ryan said. “We’re all so excited to be here in Indianapolis and to be part of this Colts organization. It’s an organization that has a long lineage of incredible quarterback play, starting with Johnny Unitas, an award I was fortunate enough to win when I was in college and to meet his family. . . . And Peyton Manning, who for me, growing up, was exactly who I wanted to be. I’ve gotten a chance to get to know him during my career, and there’s not a better representative for this organization than him.”

Ryan also mentioned recent Colts quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers as two players he respects, and he said he’s optimistic about having success as the latest player with the title of Colts starting quarterback.

“I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go,” Ryan said. “And if I was going to make a move, this was the one place I wanted to be.”