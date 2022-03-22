Matt Ryan wants to honor the legacy of Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning as a Colt

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was introduced in Indianapolis today and said that he hopes he can be a worthy successor to a great legacy of Colts quarterbacks.

Ryan noted that he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award at Boston College in 2007, and that Peyton Manning was the player he most modeled himself after when he was a young player.

“It’s a really special day,” Ryan said. “We’re all so excited to be here in Indianapolis and to be part of this Colts organization. It’s an organization that has a long lineage of incredible quarterback play, starting with Johnny Unitas, an award I was fortunate enough to win when I was in college and to meet his family. . . . And Peyton Manning, who for me, growing up, was exactly who I wanted to be. I’ve gotten a chance to get to know him during my career, and there’s not a better representative for this organization than him.”

Ryan also mentioned recent Colts quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers as two players he respects, and he said he’s optimistic about having success as the latest player with the title of Colts starting quarterback.

“I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go,” Ryan said. “And if I was going to make a move, this was the one place I wanted to be.”

11 responses to “Matt Ryan wants to honor the legacy of Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning as a Colt

  1. The perennial narrative is that the Colts are a QB away and yet they keep getting QBs and remaining away.

  2. Falcon’s fans about to see why you don’t complain that your Matt Ryan level QB isn’t A-Rod level. It wasn’t his fault the Falcons lost up 28-3, dude’s got an MVP, ROY, and made Atlanta relevant again.

    A lot of people argue whether he’s a HOF QB or not, like that makes him awful. How many teams wish they had a QB so good people argued about whether he was HOF or not? Add Atlanta to that list now.

  3. Like many teams, the Colts need another big receiver and additional pass blockers. At 37, Ryan could play 4 more years at a high level. Good get.

  4. So he is going to win the division, raise a banner, and then go one and done in the playoffs to pay homage to Peyton? Sounds cool.

  6. Johnny Unitas was a Baltimore Colt. A real Colt. He never supported the team after they packed up and fled in the dark of night

  7. That’s real leadership talking, and a humble nod to a proud legacy. Not gonna Wentz bash here but I’m pretty sure Ryan will be a welcome change of pace on multiple levels.

  10. Ryan will help Colts compete against Titans, that’s all. And btw, why do the Titans all of a sudden go from 2021 one seed to 2022 none seed in the AFC playoff predictions? Am guessing that Vrabel notices the diss and has his team prepared accordingly.

  11. The Falcons must have lost their minds to go after Deshaun Watson and lose Matt Ryan. From what I’ve seen, Ryan still has plenty left in the tank and he’s not the reason why the Falcons have faded back in recent seasons. I’m just shaking my head at the Falcons front office’s apparent failure to think through the consequences of going after Watson to what they would do with Ryan, whether they succeeded with Watson or not.

    As a Patriots fan, I’m not fond of the Colts, but I have to acknowledge that they made a good move to get rid of Wentz and another one to acquire Matt Ryan. He and his family will like living in the Indianapolis area and the community will love what he brings.

