Matthew Stafford, Allen Robinson expect to have great success working together

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was thrilled when the team signed free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Stafford said he’s been a fan of Robinson for years, going back to the times Stafford’s Lions faced Robinson’s Bears.

“His ability to go up and make catches over guys, around guys, whatever it is, is really special. I’ve seen it up close and personal,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “At the same time, for a guy of his size, I think he does a great job of separating, too. There are quite a few times where he’s doing a great job whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or whether it’s at the top of his route transitioning and doing a great job of creating space for the quarterback as well. I think you get the best of both worlds when it comes to that with him. I’m eager to get out there and get to work with him and see what it’s like throwing to him.”

Robinson called himself a fan of Stafford’s.

“Just kind of watching Matt’s career from afar, seeing all of the receivers he’s played with and being able to see everything he’s been able to help his receivers accomplish . . . being able to kind of step into that and being able to build that rapport and that relationship, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Robinson said.

Robinson is likely to be the Rams’ No. 2 receiver after Cooper Kupp, and Stafford should be very pleased with the pair of starting receivers he has available to him.