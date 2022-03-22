Mike White signs RFA tender with Jets

Getty Images

Quarterback Mike White authored one of the most unexpected performances of the 2021 season when he made his first start for the Jets and it’s now official that he’ll be back with the team in 2022.

White was tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this month and the Jets announced on Tuesday that he has signed that tender. White had been tendered at the original round level, so any team trying to sign him away would have had to send the Jets a fifth-round pick for successfully doing so.

White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards while making his first NFL start in a 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week Eight. Zach Wilson remained out with a knee injury the next week and White got off to a good start before having to leave with a forearm injury. He was 88-of-132 for 953 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions over four overall appearances.

Joe Flacco has also re-signed with the Jets, so White will either need to beat him out for the No. 2 or need the Jets to keep three quarterbacks in order to make it to the regular season with the team.