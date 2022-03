Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed is heading to Green Bay.

Reed is signing with the Packers after visiting the team today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 29-year-old Reed started all 17 games for the Chiefs last season, his first in Kansas City. He previously spent five seasons as a starter in Seattle.

Reed should be penciled in as a starter in Green Bay as well, and the Packers think they’ve just made a solid addition to their defense.