Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey’s contract

The Panthers restructured the contract of running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ on Tuesday, the team announced. The simple contract restructure clears $5.5 million in salary cap space, per multiple reports.

Carolina signed nine outside free agents, retained Donte Jackson and extended the deal of DJ Moore. The team has the most cap space at $29.060 million, per overthecap.com.

McCaffrey has missed 23 games the past two seasons because of ankle, hamstring and shoulder injuries. He signed a contract extension through 2025 ahead of the 2020 season and was set to make $8.4 million this year with a cap hit of over $14.3 million.

McCaffrey, 25, led the NFL with 403 touches for 2,392 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019 while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.