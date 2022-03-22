Pete Carroll: Seahawks will “do everything we can” to re-sign DK Metcalf

Getty Images

Not long ago, Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf were joined at the hip. Now, Wilson is gone and Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

So what will the Seahawks do about Metcalf, who has become one of the best young receivers in the NFL? Coach Pete Carroll says the team wants to keep Metcalf around.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Carroll said in an appearance on KJR radio that the Seahawks will try to get Metcalf signed to a new contract before the 2022 season commences.

“It’s really important to us,” Carroll said. “We love him. He maybe will go down as one of the great draft picks we’ve ever had here. We are going to do everything we can to get it done.”

Of course, the best draft pick they’ve ever had was Wilson. Even though they clumsily tried to suggest last week that Wilson is “one of” the best quarterbacks in franchise history.

The best news for Seahawks fans is that Carroll didn’t say the team has “no intention” to trade Metcalf. Because we all know how that ends.