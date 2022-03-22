Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to re-sign Geno Smith

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ options at the quarterback position at the moment are Drew Lock, Jacob Eason and going without one, so it’s logical to assumer that there is a move or multiple moves coming to flesh out the depth chart.

One of them may involve the return of Russell Wilson‘s backup for the last three seasons. Geno Smith is currently a free agent and head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 that he wants to see the veteran back on the roster.

Smith started three games overall in 2021 and went 65-of-95 for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. The Seahawks lost two of the three games he started while Wilson was injured.

“I’d like to get Geno hooked up and get him back in. He showed us a good deal of command of our offense when he played last year and he has a terrific understanding of it so he’s out in front of the other guys that are involved in the competition in that regard,” Carroll said. “By the time he got a couple games under his belt after sitting for three or four years, he functioned in the Jacksonville game as well as you can function and he had a beautiful game there. And that looked like the culmination of his return, kind of. And unfortunately we didn’t get to capitalize to see what the next step would be because Russ came back and played. But he popped the ball around, he was fast with the football and got it out and did some really cool things.”

Carroll called that the “first thing” the team is looking to do and that they are also looking at other options. Monday’s activity in the quarterback market thinned out those options a great deal, so it will be interesting to see what else they might do in Seattle.