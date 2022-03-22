Raiders sign Jacob Hollister

Getty Images

The Raiders have added another tight end to the roster.

Jacob Hollister is the newest addition in Las Vegas. The Raiders announced his signing on Tuesday.

Hollister signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2017 and spent two years in New England before spending the next two years with the Seahawks. He spent the offseason and preseason with the Bills last year, but didn’t make the team and wound up playing seven games in Jacksonville.

Hollister has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns across all those stops.

Darren Waller and Foster Moreau top the tight end depth chart for the Raiders. Hollister joins Nick Bowers as other members of the group.