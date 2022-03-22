Raiders sign Kyle Peko

Getty Images

The Raiders signed free agent defensive tackle Kyle Peko, the club announced Tuesday.

Peko played eight games with three starts for Tennessee last season, setting career highs with 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He also spent time with the Broncos last season but didn’t see any playing time.

Peko, 28, also has played games with the Broncos and the Bills in his career and has spent time with the Colts.

He has appeared in 21 games with three starts, recording 23 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.