Raiders signing Vernon Butler

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Vernon Butler is heading to Las Vegas.

Butler is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Butler spent four years in Carolina before spending the last two years in Buffalo. Last year Butler played in 10 games with the Bills, starting one.

Butler joins a defensive line that has also added Chandler Jones and Bilal Nichols in an offseason in which bolstering the defensive front was a high priority.