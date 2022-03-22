Report: Bucs nearing a deal to bring back Will Gholston

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting most of the band back together, thanks to Tom Brady’s return and his recruiting. After agreeing to terms with running back Leonard Fournette earlier Tuesday, the Bucs are closing in on a deal with defensive end Will Gholston, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gholston had interest from a handful of teams but wanted to remain in Tampa for a chance at another Super Bowl, Yates adds.

Gholston, 30, had a career-high 4.5 sacks last season, his ninth since the team made him a fourth-round choice.

He has played 136 games with 78 starts in his career, totaling 352 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 72 quarterback hits, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.