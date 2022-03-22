Report: Colts added guarantees to remainder of Matt Ryan’s contract

Getty Images

The Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Falcons on Monday and part of welcoming him to the team reportedly included addressing the remainder of his contract.

Ryan is signed through the 2023 season with nearly $54 million in compensation coming from his salary and bonuses. Those bonuses include a $7.5 million roster bonus that the Falcons pushed back to this week while they were pursuing Deshaun Watson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts paid that bonus and added other guarantees to the remainder of the deal as well. The nature of those guarantees were not specified, but Ryan has another $7.5 million roster bonus due next year and his $20.5 million salary for that year was not guaranteed in the original terms of his pact.

The Colts have had a revolving door at quarterback in recent seasons. The trade for Ryan and contract maneuvers are likely intended to put an end to that for the immediate future.