Report: Jameis Winston should be ready for training camp

Getty Images

After Jameis Winston agreed to a two-year deal with the Saints on Monday, there’s more positive news on the quarterback.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Winston is expected to be ready for training camp if his rehab continues to progress smoothly.

Winston tore his ACL during New Orleans’ Week Eight victory over the Buccaneers. In his first year as the Saints’ starting QB, he compiled a 5-2 record. Winston threw for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 102.8 passer rating was easily a career-high.

Winston’s two-year contract is reportedly worth $28 million with $21 million guaranteed.

The No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft, Winston was 28-42 in five seasons as the Buccaneers quarterback. He threw for a league-high 30 interceptions while also leading the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019.