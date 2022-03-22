Steelers sign Montravius Adams to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The team originally signed Adams off the Saints’ practice squad on Nov. 30. He played five games for the Steelers, with three starts, after appearing in five games with one start for the Saints last season.

Adams totaled eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and three quarterback hits in 2021.

“Honestly, this is a place I would like to stay to finish my career, however long that might be,” Adams told Teresa Varley of the team website. “It’s the team, from top to bottom. I really mean that. If it wasn’t for these players, I can’t even say veterans, from the young guys on, the leadership is outstanding. I’m a guy who came in Week 11 or 12, and I’m getting taught by young guys. I’m getting taught by Cam (Heyward), by guys the same age as me like Chris (Wormley). For me, it was making sure I was a great listener and being the best follower I can be. You have to be a great follower before you can be a great leader.

“Since I have been in the league, I haven’t felt that family feel since I left Auburn. This is the place where I feel that. As a player, you don’t want to lose that.”

The Packers made Adams a 2017 third-round choice, and he played 45 games for Green Bay before moving on to the Patriots in 2021. He failed to make the Patriots’ roster and ended up in New Orleans before the Steelers came calling.