Teddy Bridgewater’s ill-advised non-answer may have exposed Miami’s plan

On Monday evening, I pointed out that Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s decision to tiptoe around the question of whether he’s the backup or competing to be the starter in Miami means that he’s in position to take over, if Tua Tagovailoa falters.

On Tuesday morning, Simms took exception with Bridgewater’s non-answer, accusing Bridgewater of deliberately clouding the situation and, in turn, making it clear that he and the coaching staff indeed view him as a potential replacement for Tua.

Simms thinks Bridgewater should have just embraced the backup role, that he should have declared that Tua is the starter. That Bridgewater is there to support and mentor Tua, that Bridgewater isn’t there to compete with him.

Generally speaking, there are two kinds of backup quarterbacks. The kind who are No. 2 and they accept it, and the kind who actively home to compete with and to supplant the starter.

Bridgewater is, on the surface, in the first category. But he quite possibly is in the latter category. His failure to publicly embrace his supposed role blows the team’s cover, and necessarily undermines Tua.

Regardless, it’s now clear that Teddy plans to compete with Tua. It’s safe to say that’s not what the coaching staff was hoping to accomplish by bringing in a backup who was supposed to be viewed as the backup with the possibility of becoming the starter.

For more, check out the video. The members of TuAnon will be happy with Simms. For a change.