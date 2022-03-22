Terron Armstead agrees to five-year, $75 million deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Armstead visited Miami on Monday.

He was the highest-ranked available free agent left on PFT’s top 100, coming in at No. 4.

Armstead, 30, has spent his entire career in New Orleans, which made him a third-round choice in 2013.

He has played 97 games with 93 starts and has made three Pro Bowls.

Armstead missed nine games last season with elbow and knee injuries. He underwent offseason surgery on his knee on Jan. 18.