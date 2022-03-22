Terron Armstead agrees to five-year, $75 million deal with Dolphins

Posted by Charean Williams on March 22, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT
The Dolphins are signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Armstead visited Miami on Monday.

He was the highest-ranked available free agent left on PFT’s top 100, coming in at No. 4.

Armstead, 30, has spent his entire career in New Orleans, which made him a third-round choice in 2013.

He has played 97 games with 93 starts and has made three Pro Bowls.

Armstead missed nine games last season with elbow and knee injuries. He underwent offseason surgery on his knee on Jan. 18.

  2. Great player who can’t stay on the field. Hope the Dolphins have a decent backup because Armstead will miss at least 5-6 games.

  4. Dolphins are getting a good, smart, steady lineman in TA. Though he battles injuries, he is a good leader and a rock on the left side. WhoDat Nation will miss him! Hope he does well in Miami

  5. Dolphins scored here. He’s obviously an injury but the contract is team friendly.

    People don’t realize the kind of talent Miami has.

    God help all of you if they trade up in the draft and select one of those three former Ohio State WRs to paid with the uncoverable Jaylen Waddle.

  7. thatguywhoalwayssayschampionship says:

    March 22, 2022 at 8:00 pm

    Probably more like 2 years, 25 with team options. K tho

    ——
    The deal has 43 million in guarantees so your not even close. K tho 🤦‍♂️🤣

  8. I have no problem with the Dolphins and wish them well. I just wish that they could put a clause in his contract that would allow them to keep half of his game check when he misses time. The organization could save a lot of money that way. As someone said earlier, I hope the Fins have a good backup.

  9. Miami finally solidified the OL. With the high picks from recent drafts finally getting real support and coaching they will develop into starters also.
    Miami will be sneaky good and under the radar.
    Everyone wants to talk about the AFC West but those teams will all beat up on each other all year and split games and each get 4 losses alone in their own division. They may have solid teams but going 500 in the division hurts big time.

  12. This was a great signing but they still need to keep building this offensive line because that was the weakness of this team.

  13. Congrats to the Dolphins. Y’all picked up a fantastic player. Ignore the trolls. This Bengals fan is happy for your team…Cincinnati knows the importance of a solid Offensive Line.

  14. I like the way this off season is playing out.
    Re-sign steady contributors, and acquire talent that the new regime feels adds value.
    This is the only splashy signing to date but, if he can stay healthy, should go a long way to adding stability to the line.

  15. We Miami fans can only hope some of the remaining offensive line pieces, can develop. Because Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis were just unbelievably bad. As a life long Fin fan, I can’t remember another lineman in Miami being so bad.

  16. “ Miami will be sneaky good and under the radar.”

    If by under the radar you mean out of the playoffs between MVP candidates and Pro Bowlers like Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Herbert, Jackson, Watson, Burrow, Carr, Ryan, and even Mac Jones and Ryan Tannehill then yeah, this 30 year old Offensive lineman makes them an under the radar contender.

    Championship.

  18. God help all of you if they trade up in the draft and select one of those three former Ohio State WRs to paid with the uncoverable Jaylen Waddle.
    ———-
    I’m a Rams fan and we will smack you from LA to Miami with Olave AND Wilson.

  19. Seems like the Dolphins are making all the right moves all across the organization.

