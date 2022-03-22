Thanks for making Playmakers whatever it currently is

PublicAffairs

Playmakers debuted one week ago today. I have no idea how many copies have been sold. I have no idea how many people actually have read it, or how many actually will. I have no idea, at times, why I agreed to write it.

All things considered, it’s been a positive experience. After writing and writing and writing and writing in this space for more than two full decades, it was time to do some writing in a different format. In the hopes of creating something that has a little more permanence. Something that doesn’t disappear into the ether hours after it was first posted.

It was a beginning, not an ending. More books are coming. The process of retreating to the barn for 2-3 hours at night with a laptop, a bourbon, and every third night a cigar has resulted in more writing and writing and writing and writing. It became therapeutic for me during these trying times. It became an outlet for something different than the stuff I do every day every day every day every day all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

It never feels like work. After all these years of writing, something doesn’t fell write if my fingers aren’t hovering over a keyboard.

So the writing in a place other than here begins with Playmakers. If you haven’t purchase it, here’s your chance. There are some good deals out there, if you’re willing to poke around a bit. Used copies already are available, even if there’s a chance someone took the thing to the bathroom.

If you bought Playmakers before 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, you still have access to watch the Monday night launch party, during which Ben Adams (who edited the book for PublicAffairs) and I discussed the process, touched on various other topics, and answered questions in a discussion that went beyond the one hour we had planned for the event.

Thanks again for buying it, for considering buying it, and above all else for being part of this community, for however long you’ve been part of it.