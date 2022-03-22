Trevor Siemian’s free agent visit raises a question about Nick Foles’ future in Chicago

Getty Images

The Bears have Justin Fields as their starting quarterback. They also have Nick Foles on the roster. So the fact they hosted quarterback Trevor Siemian on a free agent visit Tuesday raises questions about Foles’ future in Chicago.

Foles is scheduled to have a $10.67 million cap hit in 2022, and his release wouldn’t do much for their cap situation, with $7.67 million in dead money and only a $3 million savings. The team already has paid him a $4 million roster bonus that was fully guaranteed, and $1 million of his salary for this season is fully guaranteed.

Could the Bears try to trade the former Super Bowl MVP?

Siemian, a seventh-round draft choice of the Broncos in 2015, saw more action than Foles did last season. Siemian started four games for the Saints, who lost all four of those games, and he completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six appearances.

In his career, Siemian has started 29 games. He has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 6,843 yards with 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

The Bears buried Foles on the depth chart as he made only one start last season. He started seven games in 2020 after arriving in a trade from the Jaguars. Foles has started 56 games in his career with a 62.4 completion percentage for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.